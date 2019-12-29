Large-scale construction underway in Turkmenistan

By Trend





Construction of more than 2,000 industrial and social facilities with a total contracted value of about $35 billion is underway in Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to the local Altyn Asyr TV channel.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov made the remark at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers. The importance of the ongoing construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline was noted.

Unique structures are being built in all districts, the Turkmen president said, adding that new big housing estates are being created, thousands of kilometers of high-speed highways and railways are being laid. Transport infrastructure systems of international importance are being formed, Berdimuhamedov added.

To date, 66 major facilities with a total value of over $5 billion have already been commissioned, the Turkmen president emphasized, highlighting among them the plant for the production of environmentally friendly gasoline in the Ahal region.

Berdimuhamedov also drew attention to the fact that, according to the International Monetary Fund, in connection with the global financial crisis, the world economy growth pace has slowed down.

Taking into account the changes that have taken place, all necessary measures have been taken promptly for the timely implementation of the adopted programs and the maintenance of the social standard of living of the people, the Turkmen president emphasized.

In particular, Berdimuhamedov noted that the Turkmen food safety was ensured, about 1. 7 million tons of wheat and over 1 million ton of cotton were harvested.

“All this is the result of our efforts to develop the national economy in the near future,” the president said, expressing confidence that the commissioning of these facilities will bring positive results.

Turkmenistan, according to a British Petroleum (BP) report, ranks fourth in terms of natural gas reserves in the world and currently exports it to China and Russia.

Ashgabat is looking for new gas export routes, at the same time, it is conducting large-scale diversification of the economy. Presently, the textile and oil products industries have advanced, the oil and gas chemical industries and the building materials industry are actively developing.