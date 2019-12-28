Turkmenistan attends UN Climate Change Conference in Madrid

By Trend





A Turkmen delegation took part in the 25th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), held in Madrid, Trend reports Dec. 27 with reference to the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

Representatives of the Turkmen Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection informed about the state policy on the environment at the event.

This year, new edition of the Turkmen National Strategy on Climate Change was adopted. Turkmenistan chaired the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea and the Interstate Commission on Sustainable Development.

The Turkmen Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection, jointly with the UN and the Global Environment Facility, is implementing a joint program to support climate-friendly economic activities of agricultural communities in the arid regions in Turkmenistan.

Next year, it is planned to conduct a legal examination of draft legal acts of Turkmenistan on integrated water resources management, regulations on territorial water management organizations and construction norms.

The development of draft regulations on the use of inter-farm reclamation systems in support of the Water Code will also continue.

In the field of land use, there are plans to prepare a draft document on the provision of land in ownership, use and rental.