Turkmenistan eyes to hold oil & gas road shows in UAE, UK

By Trend





Turkmenistan’s Turkmengaz, Turkmennebit (Turkmenoil) state concerns and the Turkmengeologiya (Turkmen geology) state corporation plan to hold oil and gas road shows in the UAE and the UK in 2020, Trend reports referring to the organizers of the event.

On Feb. 24-25, 2020, the presentation of the Turkmen fuel and energy complex will be held in Dubai and on July 7-8, 2020 - in London.

The co-organizers are Turkmen Forum company and British Gaffney, Cline & Associates.

During the road show, issues related to the development of the Turkmen shelf of the Caspian Sea, attracting investment in know-how to optimize oil production and the implementation of the next stage of the development of the Galkynysh giant gas field will be discussed.

On the sidelines of the event, business negotiations with interested parties are envisaged.

Turkmenistan has vast reserves of natural gas, ranking fourth in the world. By 2030, it is planned to bring the production of natural gas to 250 billion cubic meters a year, and oil - to 110 million tons, in accordance with the program of development of the Turkmen oil and gas industry.

Turkmenistan exports gas to China and Russia. Ashgabat is actively discussing with the EU the project of the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline through the Caspian Sea and Azerbaijan to Turkey and Europe.