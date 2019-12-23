Iran purchases new aircraft

By Trend





Iran has purchased three new Airbus aircraft, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami told Tasnim News Agency, Trend reports.

Eslami noted that these aircraft will soon be added to Iran's fleet.

The minister noted that the planes' spare parts have also been purchased and thus, their maintenance will be carried out within the country.

According to reports, there are approximately 260 aircraft in Iran and about 150 of them are operational. Iran has decided to buy 100 new aircraft this Iranian year (until March 21, 2020).



The implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in January 2016 resulted in the signing of a deal for Iran to buy 200 Boeing, Airbus and ATR aircraft, but the US withdrew from the agreement in May 2018.

Aircraft shortage in Iran has increased as a result of the US sanctions imposed on the country in November 2018. Iran faces hardships when purchasing planes and their spare parts.