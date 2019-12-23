TODAY.AZ / World news

Uzbekistan Railways launches new passenger train

23 December 2019 [14:37] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Uzbekistan Railways launched another additional passenger train on the Tashkent-Kokand-Tashkent route, Trend reports citing the company's press service.

According to the press service, additional trains in the Tashkent-Kokand direction left from the Tashkent-Yuzhny railway station.

“On December 21, at 22:40 (GMT +3), the passenger train left for Kokand, where it arrived on December 22 at 03:17. On the morning of December 22 at 04:05 the train departed in the direction of Tashkent and on the same day at 08:55 arrived at the Tashkent-Yuzhny railway station”, the press service said.

The company emphasized that the provision of additional passenger trains does not affect the schedule of scheduled trains following the Tashkent-Andijan-Tashkent route.

Meanwhile, traffic was temporarily suspended at the Kamchik pass due to the threat of avalanches.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/189472.html

Print version

Views: 167

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also