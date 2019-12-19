Kazakhstan's Atyrau region governor appointed minister of energy

By Trend





By a decree of a Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev, Nurlan Nogayev was appointed Kazakhstan’s minister of energy, Trend reports with reference to president’ press office.

By the same decree, Nogayev was relieved of the position of the governor of the country’s Atyrau region.

As announced on Dec. 18, Kanat Bozumbayev was relieved of his position as kazakhstan’s minister of energy, which he occupied since March 2016.

In turn, as noted by the ministry’s press office, Bozumbayev quit the position due to health conditions because of a recent surgery.

“Based on the recommendation of doctors, Bozumbayev should minimize transport trips and flights. However, as you know, minister’s position implies frequent trips and flights,” the press service said.

As reported, Bozumbayev was appointed a presidential aide.