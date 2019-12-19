Uzbekistan intends to bring renewable energy share in electricity to 21 pct

By Trend





Uzbekistan’s government plans to quickly increase the share of electricity generated from renewable sources to about 21 percent by 2030-2031, Trend reports citing the press service of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy.

This topic was discussed during RENPOWER UZBEKISTAN 2019 - conference of investors in the field of renewable energy and energy infrastructure, which was held in Tashkent under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy.

A law was adopted on the use of renewable energy sources in the country, just a few months ago. After many years of predominant use of gas for more than 90 percent of its energy needs, Uzbekistan is taking great steps to promote and integrate renewable energy into its economy and grid.

The conference participants discussed the main tax incentives for equipment manufacturers and renewable energy developers, a set of new regulatory measures for the use of land for renewable energy projects, and procedures for connecting electricity producers to a single system.

Three tenders of photovoltaic projects of 200 MW each have already been planned, bidding for which will end in 6 months and which are expected to be launched in 2021 as part of a major government initiative to achieve 1 GW of solar energy capacity. These tenders are held by the International Finance Corporation and the Asian Development Bank on the principles of public-private partnership.

The data mechanism for attracting investors completely eliminates the use of taxpayer money to finance long-term projects. And the involvement of such reputable international organizations as IFC and ADB gives openness and exclusion of corruption for investors.

The conference analyzed energy conservation programs aimed at reducing energy intensity by 50 percent until 2030.