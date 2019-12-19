Turkmenistan taking part in Global Refugee Forum in Geneva

By Trend





The delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the first Global Refugee Forum, which was held on 17-18 December at the United Nations office of Geneva (UNOG), Trend reports via Ministry of Foreign affairs of Turkmenistan.

The country's delegation was headed by the chairman of the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan Maksat Khudaykulyev.

The Turkmen side at the plenary session of the forum expressed its country's full commitment to its obligations in connection with accession to fundamental international documents and UN conventions, said in a statement.

The importance of the Ashgabat Declaration, adopted by the Government of Turkmenistan jointly with the UN based on the results of the Ashgabat international conference in 2012, said.

The head of the Turkmen delegation called on the international community and the governments of countries hosting refugees to expand their capabilities to provide assistance and support to refugees and to carry out the obligations arising from the Ashgabat Declaration.

The Geneva forum was attended by the heads of states, international organizations, experts, and representatives of non-governmental organizations. António Guterres the UN’s secretary-general, spoke at the opening ceremony.