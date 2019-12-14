Kazakhstan's only lowcoster implements its first int'l flight

By Trend

On Dec. 13, 2019, Kazakhstan’s only lowcoster FlyArystan implemented its first international flight on the route Nur-Sultan – Moscow – Nur-Sultan, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the company.

The Nur-Sultan – Moscow – Nur-Sultan flight was implemented using Airbus A320 aircraft, which was recently purchased by the company.

Nur-Sultan – Moscow – Nur-Sultan flight will be operated daily, and the time of the flight will be slightly over three hours.

Furthermore, the company reported on implementation of the first flight of the Almaty – Semey – Almaty route.

As of October 2019, Kazakh lowcoster FlyArystan has sold 500,000 tickets since the start of operational activities. The number of transported passengers amounted to over 360,000 people.

As company’s representative told Trend then, the passenger load factor of planes amounted to over 94 percent. The airline timeliness was 93 percent.

FlyArystan is the first and only low-cost air company of Kazakhstan. The company started selling tickets online in March 2019.