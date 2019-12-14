US Senate resolution on recognition of so-called "Armenian genocide" has no legal basis: Turkish minister

By Trend





The US Senate resolution on recognition of the so-called "Armenian genocide" has no legal basis, Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

According to Gul, the government and people of Turkey do not recognize this resolution.

The minister noted that Turkey, as previously stated, was ready to create a joint commission to investigate the events of 1915.

On Dec. 12, US senators unanimously adopted a resolution recognizing the so-called "Armenian genocide" in the Ottoman Empire.

Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the resolution.

"The adoption by the US Senate of the resolution on the so-called 'Armenian genocide' is a shameful example of how history can be politicized," reads the statement of the Foreign Ministry.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that the predecessor of Turkey, the Ottoman Empire, committed the so-called "genocide" in 1915 against Armenians living in Anatolia.