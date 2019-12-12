Kazakhstan, EBRD sign MoU on healthcare

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Kazakhstan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have signed a memorandum of understanding on the implementation of the Comprehensive Program for the Modernization of Healthcare Infrastructure in Kazakhstan.

The document was signed during the meeting between Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin and the President of EBRD Suma Chakrabarti that took place in London on December 12.

Mamin noted that over the past 27 years, the EBRD’s investment in Kazakhstan has exceeded $9 billion in over 260 projects.

“New multidisciplinary hospitals will be built in Kazakhstan as part of the State Health Care Development Program for 2020–2024. We welcome the EBRD’s participation in the modernization of the health care infrastructure,” said Mamin.

He emphasized the importance of the EBRD's participation in the implementation of the largest public-private partnership project in Kazakhstan – the construction of the Almaty Big Ring Road.

For his part, EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti expressed interest in financing projects to modernize the health infrastructure of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

As part of the State Health Development Program for 2020–2024, Kazakhstan plans to build hospitals with a total capacity of about 10,000 beds by 2025 to replace obsolete ones. Thus, about 50 percent of the key multidisciplinary hospitals infrastructure throughout the country will be modernized, and the medical services will be made more available.

It is important to note that the program requires substantial investments in hospital infrastructure and new effective management approaches. In this regard, cooperation contributes to the achievement and long-term sustainability of financing of the country's hospital sector infrastructure and to increasing the involvement of the private sector.

The parties discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation on the implementation of public-private partnership projects in Kazakhstan in the areas of housing and communal services, transport infrastructure, renewable energy sources, etc.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is an international financial organization that finances projects in 35 countries from Central Europe to Central Asia, as well as in the countries of the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean.

EBRD began cooperating with Kazakhstan in 1993. 80 percent of investments the bank has made in Kazakhstan are aimed at the employment of infrastructure, transport, energy and natural resources sectors. The remainder is invested in the SME sector, which receives funds through financial institutions, as well as the corporate and agricultural sector, which is directly financed.

EBRD is interested in further developing cooperation with the country; the banking sector is one of the promising cooperation areas.