Germany seeking cost-effective suppliers in Uzbekistan

By Trend





Germany is hoping to find qualified and cost-effective suppliers in Uzbekistan and Uzbek companies are to be geared more strongly to exports, representative of German Eastern Business Association (OAOEV) told Trend in an interview.

Recently Trend reported that OAOEV will develop a program to promote Uzbek industrial products on the German market, including the introduction of German quality standards at the relevant enterprises of Uzbekistan and the certification of manufactured industrial goods in Germany.

"OAOEV pursues several cooperation projects with Uzbek partners in the field of technical regulation and sourcing. The details are still being worked out," the official said.

The representative added that after the start of reforms, Uzbekistan has been the trading partner with the highest growth in trade turnover among the countries that are covered by the OAOEV, and there have also been positive developments in investments.

"This is clear proof that reforms and market opening pay off. The OAOEV will continue to focus its activities in the country, but also in the entire region of Central Asia, on strengthening economic cooperation. Training, new technologies, modernization and logistics will play an increasingly important role for the entire region," the official stated.

The German Eastern Business Association (OAOEV) is the major regional initiative of the German economy for 29 countries in Eastern Europe and Central Asia. The OAOEV supports its members in their projects, arranges contacts and answers questions about market entry. OAOEV works, in close cooperation with the German government and the governments of the partner countries, to reduce trade barriers and improve economic conditions in the region.

The OAOEV was founded in May 2018 through the merging of the Eastern Committee (founded in 1952) and the Eastern Europe Business Association of Germany (founded in 1989).