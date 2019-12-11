Turkmenistan, ICRC mull co-op program for 2020

By Trend





Ashgabat hosted a meeting with Head of the Regional Office for Central Asia of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Jean-Jerome Casabianca, Trend reports referring to Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The parties discussed the prospects for cooperation between the Turkmen government and ICRC for 2020, the report said.

At the meeting, the events on healthcare, humanitarian law, thematic courses and trainings organized jointly with the Turkmen Red Crescent Society were highly praised.

Turkmenistan has long-term partnership with ICRC, and the parties have implemented a number of joint programs and projects, the main objectives of which are dissemination and improvement of knowledge about the norms and principles of international humanitarian law defined by the Geneva Conventions of 1949.

Turkmenistan ratified this document in 1992.