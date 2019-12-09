Turkish NGO demands to send note of protest to Armenia

By Trend









Turkey-Azerbaijan Friendship Association, the Turkish non-governmental organization, demands that the country’s Foreign Ministry send a note to Armenia in protest against the representation of Turkish territories on Armenian TV channels as part of Armenia, Vice-President of the Turkey-Azerbaijan Friendship Association Serdar Unsal said, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

Unsal noted that on the Western Armenian TV channel, Turkish territories are periodically shown as part of Armenia, and this shows that Armenians still lay claim to Turkey’s lands.

“In general, about 20 Turkish districts on the Armenian TV channel are shown as a part of Armenia,” said the vice-president.

Unsal added that all Turkish NGOs should oppose such actions by Armenia.