Italy interested in importing Uzbek agricultural, textile products

Italy-Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce is the only Italian business organization dedicated exclusively to Uzbekistan, President of the Chamber of Commerce Luigi Iperti told Trend in an interview.

It works in close collaboration with the Italian Embassy in Tashkent, Italian ICE Trade Agency and the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Rome for the promotion of Italian companies in Uzbekistan, Iperti added.

Italy's exports reach 500 billion euros a year, while imports amount to over 450 million euros; therefore, there are great possibilities for Uzbekistan to export its products to Italy, Iperti said.

"For this purpose, we have agreed to host a trading house in Italy with Uzbek products. The products of the Uzbek textile and fashion industries and the agricultural products sector are very interesting," the president of the Italy-Uzbekistan chamber of Commerce (CIUZ) noted.

Iperti stated that Uzbek products are of good quality and at competitive prices. Italy is interested in the Uzbek industry developing and growing via export, while import of Italian port of technologies, machinery and even fashion products to Uzbekistan can also grow.

The CIUZ president added that Italian business circles are most interested in creating JVs with Uzbek companies operating oil and gas sector as well as with enterprises involved in mechanical engineering and manufacturing.

"Some Italian companies already present in Uzbekistan. I believe that others will follow. Uzbekistan is rich in skilled labor, raw materials and energy at very competitive prices. Italian companies are interested to produce in Uzbekistan and sell in the country, while they also want to export to neighboring countries and to Russia via Uzbekistan," Iperti said.

The Italy-Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce has offices in Italy and Uzbekistan. Its purpose is to help Italian entrepreneurs to do business in Uzbekistan and Uzbek operators to arrange export to Italy and find Italian partners supplying know-how and investing in Uzbekistan

Referring to the special project related to Central Asia and financed by European institutions, Iperti said: "We are following these possibilities, but the chamber operates only in Uzbekistan and Italy. However, we work closely with Italy-Russia, Italy-Azerbaijan and Italy-Kazakhstan Chambers of Commerce."

In his words, CIUZ also cooperates with Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with which CIUZ has created a common company - ITALUZ.