Pro-Armenian parliamentarian accused of financial fraud in Italy

By Trend

Chairman of the Italy-Armenia Friendship Group in the Italian parliament, treasurer of the Northern League party, MP Giulio Centemero, is in a difficult situation due to a corruption scandal, Trend reports.

The name of Centemero, accused by the Milan city prosecutor’s office of illegal financial transactions in the amount of 40,000 euros, is mentioned in the latest breaking news in the Italian press these days.

Reportedly, Centemero abused his authority in the Piu voci Association and conspired with Bernardo Caprotti, the founder of the group of "Esselunga SpA" supermarkets, operating in Italy’s northern and central regions in 2015-2016, with the aim of illegally transferring 150,000 euros that have been allocated to the Association to the Radio Padania’s accounts.

Radio Padania belongs to the Northern League party. In general, 40,000 euros were transferred to the Radio Padania’s accounts. The Milan city prosecutor's office appealed to the court with a demand to choose arrest as a measure of restraint for Centemero.

Moreover, Centemero is mentioned in other financial scandals. Reportedly, he was involved in the process of illegal transfer of 250,000 euros to the Piu voci Association by Italian businessman Luca Parnasi.

Centemero is known in the Italian parliament as an ardent propagandist of the Armenian interests. His marriage to a Lebanese woman of Armenian descent is apparently connected with his Armenian fanaticism.