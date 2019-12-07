Turkmenistan implementing program to improve sphere of employment

By Trend

Turkmenistan is implementing a program to improve the sphere of employment and create new jobs, Trend reports referring to the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

Chairman of the Turkmen Supreme Control Chamber Gadyrgeldy Mushshikov presented the report on the work done to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during the working meeting, according to the report.

At the meeting, compliance with labor legislation and ensuring state control in this area was discussed.

It was emphasized that the goals of the measures being implemented in this direction include creation of the necessary guarantees for the implementation of the constitutional rights of citizens for labor, choice of profession, occupation and place of work, development of social partnership between the parties to labor relations, the Turkmenistan State News Agency reported.

The plan, in particular, provides for further improvement of legislation on employment of population in accordance with the requirements of international law, development of measures to introduce legal support for the employment of persons with disabilities, assistance to increasing youth economic activity, organization of training courses for workers and retraining of workers, and also preparing proposals for the creation of new industries, types of activities and jobs.

In September, Geneva hosted a ceremony of awarding a document on Turkmenistan’s accession to the Convention concerning tripartite consultations to promote the implementation of international labor standards to Director-General of the International Labor Organization (ILO) Guy Ryder.

Turkmenistan has become the 149th country to ratify this Convention. Turkmenistan has been a member of the ILO since 1994 and has been working to implement international commitments in this area.