Kazakhstan, Turkey to expand military co-op

By Trend





Kazakhstan’s Senate has approved of the ‘On Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey on Military Cooperation’ bill, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

The agreement the main goal of which is further development of long-term military agreement based on principles of equality and mutual benefits was signed on September 13, 2018 in Turkey’s Ankara.

As noted by Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Defense Timur Dandybayev, Turkish armed forces were among first ones to support Kazakh armed forces at the initial stage of their formation and development.

“Previously military cooperation between our countries was based on agreement on cooperation in area of military education from August 8, 1993, as well as on agreement in area of military science, technology and education from February 23, 1994,” he said.

Dandybayev also noted that 16 military personnel from Turkey are studying in Kazakhstan’s National University of Defense since 2019.

Furthermore, implementation of the agreement is expected to expand Kazakh abilities in military area and is to positively impact development of military cooperation between two countries.