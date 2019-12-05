Uzbekistan Airways becomes leader in Russian Vnukovo Airport's punctuality rating

By Trend





Vnukovo International Airport (Russia) compiled a Punctuality Rating of Airlines based on the results of the spring-summer season of 2019, in which Uzbek Airlines won in two categories at once, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

Uzbekistan’s national airline won the nominations “The most punctual airline in the passenger flow from 100,000 to 1 million passengers” and “For contribution to the development of regular international routes”.

Uzbekistan Airways has not become the winner of the Vnukovo Airport Prize for the first time. The airlines won the nomination "The most dynamically developing foreign air carrier" in the punctuality rating based on the results of the autumn-winter season 2018-2019.

Currently, Uzbekistan Airways operates 49 flights to the Vnukovo International Airport per week, 21 flights from Tashkent and 28 flights from regional airports.

Uzbekistan Airways operates regular flights to Istanbul: daily from Tashkent (two flights a day), three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from Samarkand.

Uzbekistan Airways was established on January 28, 1992, under the decree of the head of state as a body of governmental management of civil aviation, providing development, co-ordination and realization of policy in the field of air transport within the territory of Uzbekistan.

Fleet of «Uzbekistan Airways» consists of Boeing-757/767, Boeing-787-8 Dreamliner, ?320, IL-114-100, as well as cargo freighters Boeing-767-300BCF.

The airline operates regular domestic and international flights to more than 40 cities of the leading countries of the world - Russia, Belarus, the USA, Italy, Germany, France, Latvia, Great Britain, India, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, Turkey, Israel, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan. The company has representative offices in 25 countries.

About 15,000 employees work in Uzbekistan Airways.