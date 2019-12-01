BP: TANAP will help Turkey ensure its supply security

By Trend





The Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) will help Turkey ensure its supply security, BP, which holds 12 percent share in the project, told Trend.

"As a shareholder of TANAP, BP is pleased with the progress the project has made and we expect it will safely and successfully carry first gas from Azerbaijan into Europe next year as it did in mid-2018 when it commenced to deliver first Shah Deniz 2 gas to Turkey," said the company.

BP said it believes TANAP is a critical part of the Southern Gas Corridor project which will transport Caspian gas from the Shah Deniz field to European markets for the first time.

"The Southern Gas Corridor offers Europe a new source of gas and brings an opportunity to diversify its energy mix. In addition, TANAP will help Turkey ensure its supply security by allowing to get 6 billion cubic meters of Shah Deniz 2 gas every year," said the company.

The opening ceremony of the Phase 1 of the Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP) will be held on Nov. 30, 2019.

The opening ceremony will take place in Ipsala, Edirne province of Turkey.

In this area, near the Greek border, TANAP is connected to the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), through which natural gas from Azerbaijan will be delivered to European countries.

Opening ceremony of TANAP's Phase 0 took place on June 12, 2018, in the Turkish province of Eskisehir, and commercial gas deliveries to Turkey began in late June 2018.

The volume of gas transportation to Turkey via TANAP has reached 3.08 billion cubic meters (bcm) since the start of commercial gas supplies on June 30, 2018 as of late October 2019.

The initial capacity of TANAP, which is the main segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, is 16 billion cubic meters of gas.

Around six billion cubic meters of this gas will be supplied to Turkey while the remaining volume - to Europe. After the completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) construction, gas will be supplied to Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.