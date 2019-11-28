Iranian currency rates for Nov. 28

By Trend





The rates of 14 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 18 currencies have decreased, according to Iran’s official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the website of Iran’s Central Bank (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,227 rials.

Foreign currencies Iranian rial 1 US dollar USD 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,302 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,043 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,387 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,583 1 Danish krone DKK 6,188 1 Indian rupee INR 588 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,157 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,048 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,377 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,366 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,604 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,977 1 South African rand ZAR 2,846 1 Turkish lira TRY 7,267 1 Russian ruble RUB 657 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,519 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,402 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,749 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,523 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,331 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 28 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,570 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,855 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,976 1 Malaysian ringgit THB 138,911 100 Thai bahts MYR 10,063 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,603 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,227 100 Kazakh tenges KZT 10,867 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,142 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,979 1 Afghan afghani AFN 534 1 Belarus ruble BYN 20,009 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,704 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 134,564 rials, and the price of $1 is 122,512 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 119,060 rials, and the price of $1 is 108,150 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 121,000-124,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 133,000-136,000 rials.