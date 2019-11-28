New administrative center to be built in Turkmen region

By Trend





Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has signed a decree according to which the construction of a new administrative center of the Ahal region of the country was launched, Trend reports referring to the published document.

Construction will be carried out in the Gokdepe district of the Ahal region in stages: the first stage in 2019-2021, the second - in 2020-2022.

The head of the Ahal region Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a working meeting at which it was said that 76 objects, including 68 residential buildings and eight administrative buildings, will be built as part of the first stage of the project, the Turkmen Altyn Asyr TV channel reported.

During the second stage, it is planned to erect 192 objects, including 131 luxury residential buildings and 61 offices of institutions and enterprises. There are also plans to build a complex of cottages there.

“Particular importance will be given to the implementation of digital systems, high technologies,” the report said.

The new administrative center is designed for more than 70,000 inhabitants. It is planned to build over 400 cottages and multi-storey buildings, 10 kindergartens and 19 secondary schools in the centre. A network of medical facilities, a drama theater, a library, a circus, a museum, sports complexes and an international higher school of horse breeding will be created.

The Turkmen capital of Ashgabat was the original administrative center of this region. Ashgabat later became a separate administrative unit, while Annau city in Bugdayly district was considered the center of the region not long ago.

Ahal region is located on the Turkmen-Iranian border, in the foothills of the Kopetdag mountain range.