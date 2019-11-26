Turkmenistan exploring customs service experience in Seoul

By Trend





The Turkmen delegation participated in a special seminar organized by the South Korean Customs Service in Seoul, Trend reports citing the Turkmen State Customs Service.

Automation and digitalization of the customs system were among the main topics of the seminar.

“Our delegation got acquainted with the current state of the electronic government of South Korea, learned about the capabilities and advantages of the digital system and observed the work of the South Korean customs authorities,” the report said.

South Korean companies are prominently represented in Turkmenistan's market. Several projects are implemented with their participation, such as the construction of a natural gas refinery at the Galkynysh gas field (the second largest in the world), high-octane gasoline production units at an oil refinery in Turkmenbashi city, a polymer plant in Kiyanly settlement, and a plant for the production of petrol and natural gas in Owadandepe town.

Turkmenistan and South Korea have recently agreed to establish a joint Business Center.

The decision was made during the first meeting of the Turkmen-South Korean Business Council in Seoul in October. From the Turkmen side, representatives of a number of ministries - trade, finance, economy, textile industry, along a number of other state agencies - the Turkmenenergo state corporation, Turkmengaz and Turkmennebit state concerns, as well as the Turkmen State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs, were involved.