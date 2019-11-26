Auto train operating system may improve Kazakhstan's transport efficiency

By Trend





Roadmap signed by Kazakhstan Temir Zholy national company (Kazakhstan Railways) and Russia’s Transmashholding and LogoTech-Signal companies will help parties increase transport efficiency, Ctrl2GO international company, which is a parent company of LogoTech-Signal told Trend.

The roadmap for implementation of the projects aimed at innovative and technological development, traffic safety increase and efficiency of technology of transportation process was signed on November 12, 2019.

According to the representative of Ctrl2GO, the roadmap is the next step in the development of relations based on strategic agreements made previously, and it allows companies to proceed to the implementation of certain measures.

The document also oversees measures aimed at development, testing and introduction of innovative technological systems both on a rolling stock and the whole railway infrastructure.

"We are planning integration of on-board locomotive systems by introduction of unified ‘electonic map’, which will allow to create unified safety system and automatic train operating system," the official said.

Furthermore, the roadmap oversees introduction of a microprocessor centralization and automation of crossing alarm systems, which will allow to provide for high level of trains traffic safety.

According to the representative, the main benefit of this cooperation is technology development, creation and introduction of complex system of new generation, which will help increase transport efficiency due to the integration of locomotive and infrastructure aspects.

"Implementation of the measures oversees by the roadmap will allow to introduce systems, which take into account both interests of transport process participants and capabilities of modern technologies," the official said.

The representative noted that implementation of roadmap is also planned in the LogoTech-Signal’s competency center in Kazakhstan.