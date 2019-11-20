Armenian public figures expose government

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Armenian patty leader Arthur Danielyan made a statement on November 8 that completely refutes the high-profile statements of the Armenian leadership.

Chairman of the Armenian Adekvad party gave an adequate response to the Armenian PM’s populist speech in Khankendi on August 5, as well as threats from the head of the Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan to seize new territories of Azerbaijan.

Danielyan cited concrete evidence that time does not work for the Armenian side in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He claimed the village of Rev in the occupied Askeran region of Azerbaijan has almost depopulated. “Instead of the previous 200 people, now only 83 people live there. And tomorrow, the Azerbaijani army will calmly, without a fight, enter this village.” He added that half of this village has already been "surrendered to Azerbaijan", and without the wounded.

“Previously, about 800 hectares had gone from your hands,” Danielyan recalled.

The statement came from an Armenian social activist who knows the situation from the inside. It is noteworthy that both Pashinyan and Tonoyan did not refute these statements. Silence in such cases means acceptance of all charges. It becomes clear that Armenian political and military leadership is misleading its citizens.

Danielyan is not the only one who spoke out on the failed policy of the current Armenian authorities. On November 8, Armenia’s ex-President Robert Kocharyan said in an interview with Sputnik-Armenia that the contradictory statements of the Armenian leadership, the lack of a clearly formulated position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict}, cast doubt on the constructiveness of the Armenian side.

In addition, Kocharyan pointed to the existing complex relations between the authorities of Karabakh and Armenia, the humiliation of the generals. "The practical freezing of the defence budget with a 20 percent increase in military spending by the enemy is extremely suspicious ...," he said.

Armenian media supported Kocharyan. "Pashinyan is overgrown with complexes every day realizing that how insignificant he looks against the backdrop of Kocharyan."

In addition, statistics work against Pashinyan, testifying to worsening demographic problem, the collapse of the policy of settling the occupied territories, and the growing number of tragic incidents in the Armenian army. Parents of Armenian soldiers regularly report new hazing in the army.

Pashinyan has nothing to object to indignation in society. He is trying to imitate violent activity, continuing to make illegal trips to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. But, by such actions, it is impossible to reduce the degree of disappointment in the Armenian society from the activities of Pashinyan and his team. The military budget is impossible to fill with populism, as well as purchasing modern weapons from leading manufacturing countries. Finally, it is impossible to solve the demographic problem, due to which there will be a shortage of draftees in the Armenian army in the next years.

The number of depopulated villages in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh will also increase. This is a predictable and inevitable ending to the Armenian policy of retaining the occupied Azerbaijani lands. The final point in this matter will be set either by the diplomatic efforts of Azerbaijan or by the Azerbaijani army, which will liberate all occupied lands. Incidentally, even Armenian experts no longer doubt this.