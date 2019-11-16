Georgia's experience rated as successful at European Community Networks Summit

By Trend





The European Community Networks Summit was held in the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi, Trend reports citing Georgian media outlets.

A special panel was dedicated to the development of public networks in Georgia as part of the summit, and the country's experience was rated as successful. This factor became possible due to successful public Internet access projects implemented in Georgia.

The summit was organized by Global Non-Profit Organization ISOC and the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia together with the Telecommunications Operators Association.

In his speech, Deputy Minister of Economics Nikoloz Alavidze emphasized successful public Internet projects in Georgia and noted that recently, Internet access was provided to 76 villages in the regions of Pshav-Khevsureti and Gudamakari, where 496 families live.

The Deputy Minister thanked all parties, donors and participants involved in the implementation of the project, and noted that the project will make a significant contribution to improving the living standards of people in the villages.

He also drew attention to the construction of a 200 kW hydroelectric power plant (HPP) in Shatili village, which after its commissioning will play an important role in the development of the region and improving the power supply of the local population.

At the same time, according to Alavidze, the HPP will contribute to the stability of the public Internet network in the region and the constant provision of Internet services to the population.