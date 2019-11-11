Chinese president arrives in Greece for state visit

By Trend





Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Greece Sunday for a three-day state visit to consolidate traditional friendship and strengthen cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

It is the first visit by a Chinese head of state to the European nation in 11 years.

Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, were greeted by senior Greek officials at the airport.

Upon arrival, Xi said Greece boasts long history and glorious culture and has made outstanding contributions to the progress of human civilizations.

China and Greece shine for each other in their cultures, and they also enjoy a long history of friendly exchanges, Xi said.

As countries with ancient civilizations, both China and Greece support exchanges and dialogue between different civilizations and promote their harmonious co-existence, he said.

Xi pointed out that China and Greece have maintained a high level of development in their relations over recent years, as witnessed by frequent high-level exchanges, constant deepening of political mutual trust, and fruitful cooperation results under the Belt and Road Initiative that is marked by the Piraeus Port project.