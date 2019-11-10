Iran starts concrete process in Busheher Atomic Plant second unit reactor

By Trend





Iran has started concrete process in the second unit reactor in Bushehr Nuclear Plants attended by the head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi, MP's, and officials of a Russian company at Bushehr Nuclear plant structure.

Iran has signed contract with Russian nuclear company Atomstroyexport to install the second and third units in Bushehr Nuclear Plant in 2014 that included design and installation of two nuclear units with 1,057 megawatt power production capacity , Trend reports.

The construction of the second unit started in December 2016.

The process of pouring concrete in reactor of second unit in Bushehr Nuclear Plant is a key process to implement the national plan and develop country's nuclear plants. It would complete 30 percent of the schedule to improve Iran nuclear plant.

The long term plans is to operate three reactor units in Bushehr Nuclear Plant. Currently the first unit is being operated by 1,000 megawatt power production . its expected that the launch of second and third units would increase nuclear power production to 3,114 megawatt.







