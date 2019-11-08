President: Turkmenistan focuses on investment ties with Italy

By Trend





Turkmenistan stands for establishing long-term, broad, multifaceted, mutually beneficial trade, economic and investment relations with Italy, said Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who is on an official visit to Rome on November 6-7.

President Berdimuhamedov made the remark at the meeting with the Italian business circles on Nov. 7, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Dovlet Khabarlary state news agency.

The heads of several ministries, big financial institutions and companies attended the meeting. Among these companies are Danieli, ENI, Leonardo S.p.A, Maire Tecnimont, Valvitalia, Thales Alenia Space, Bonatti, SACE, Pietro Fiorentini, Salcef.

“The diversification of energy flows from Turkmenistan, the construction of trunk pipelines, including the western direction, remains an unconditional priority,” the Turkmen president said.

While speaking about the prospects for expanding cooperation in the textile industry, the president drew attention to the fact that many textile enterprises in Turkmenistan have been provided with equipment of such Italian companies as Mazzoli, Savio.

Turkmenistan, as a producer of raw cotton, focuses on its full processing within the country with the goal of producing the world-class textile products, the president said, inviting Italian companies to cooperate in organizing joint production of high-quality products.

The creation of the modern transport and logistics infrastructure, the transformation of Turkmenistan into one of the transportation centers along the East-West and North-South routes is the third strategic goal that is being consistently implemented.

"Its relevance is that Turkmenistan is actively entering new foreign markets and developing cooperation with partners in Europe and Asia," the president said.