Turkish airports introduce new passenger service system

By Trend





Turkish airports use a new service system for passengers with children and pregnant women, Trend reports citing the Turkish media.

Thanks to the new system, these passengers will have a special status at Turkish airports, they will not stand in lines at passport control, and it applies to both domestic and international flights.

From January through September 2019, passenger air transportation in Turkey decreased by 1.9 percent compared to the same period of 2018 and amounted to over 161.259 million passengers.

Moreover, from January through September 2019, Turkey's three main airports (except for new Istanbul airport) including Sabiha Gokcen Airport, Esenboga Airport and Antalya Airport, carried a total of 66.536 million passengers.