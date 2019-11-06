One of world's TOP 3 nuclear engineering companies establishes JV in Uzbekistan

By Trend

Assystem Engineering international company’s joint venture in Uzbekistan will support the country in the development of their nuclear projects and will give Assystem the access to the other developing countries in the Central Asian region, representative of the company told Trend in an interview.

Recently Trend reported that Assystem Engineering and the Uzenergoengineering JSC would establish a joint venture in Uzbekistan with the aim of designing all types of electrical networks and energy facilities by using innovative technologies.

"It is an honor to enter into a joint venture with this prestigious design institute, Uzenergoengineering JSC, as we know the history of their projects that have been already managed in the country and the region of Central Asia," the official noted.

The representative also talked on benefits to be gained from the cooperation with Uzbekistan.

"This allows us to work on new and rewarding projects in a region and advancing our learning by exchanging the best practices of professionals. We hope that this joint venture will be the beginning of a strong and long partnership between Assystem and Uzbekistan on the development of the new energy mix for the country and in favor of a transition to a lower CO2 emission situation".

The spokesperson of the company stated that Assystem has strong experience of working with countries that are at the beginning of their energy programs, enabling them to acquire the right skills and knowledge to make rapid progress.

"The focus of Assystem in Uzbekistan will be to import the knowledge of complex infrastructure projects such as methodologies, tools, international standards, and a few high-level experts as well. This JV will work soon on some specific projects that we are developing now in cooperation with all relevant stakeholders in Uzbekistan as well as Uzenergoengineering JSC," the official added.

The spokesperson stressed that Assystem is impressed by Uzbekistan’s strong long-term vision for its energy sector as part of the country’s wider economic transformation.

"We know that the country wants to make fast progress in developing nuclear energy and solar farms and we are looking forward to supporting this transformation. Assystem is excited to help Uzbekistan reach their national goals in the production of stable and sustainable energy to support the country as an emerging global economy with its important place in Central Asia," the representative said.

Assystem has over 50 years of experience working in complex and highly regulated industries such as infrastructures, energy, transportation and life sciences. The company operates in 14 countries across the world. Assytem headquartered in Paris, France.

The company is ranked in the top 3 nuclear engineering companies worldwide and with 3,000 nuclear staff the company actively develops nuclear energy in such countries as the United Kingdom, Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia, India and very recently Egypt.



