Kazakhstan's agro-industrial sector to undergo changes on state level

By Trend





Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree on introduction of amendments to legislation of agro-industrial complex of the country, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the president.

The corresponding decree has been signed today, on November 4, 2019.

The law is aimed at improvement of legislation in area of agro-industrial complex. As noted by the press office, the text of the law will be published soon.

Agro-industrial complex of Kazakhstan plays a key role in country’s economy. Its development will balance sustainable development of the country, will increase labor productivity and will provide increase in living standard of the main part of population. State Development program of agro-industrial complex till 2021 is being implemented currently.

The program provides for implementation of 10 tasks, and ensuring the availability of sales markets and export development, and the development of rural areas are among it.

Country's agro-industrial complex was set a goal to radically increase of labor productivity and growth of processed agricultural products exports at least 2.5 times. All this will provide key conditions for the development of the agro-industrial sector.