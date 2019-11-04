Cargo transportation grows at Iran’s Astara railway terminal

During the seven months (March 21- October 22) of this Iranian year (began March 21, 2019), the international cargo transportation at the railway terminal in Astara district of Iran’s Gilan province increased by 28 percent, Head of the Main Department of the Iranian Northern Railway Gholamhossein Valadi said, Trend reports referring to IRNA.

Valadi noted that 192,200 tons of cargo were transported during this period, adding that this figure was 150,400 tons in the same period last year.

"For the seven months, 98,900 tons of cargo were imported via Astara railway terminal," the head of the Main Department said. "In the same period last year, 65,000 tons of cargo were imported."

The main transit and imported products were wood, lentils, wheat and barley, Valadi noted, adding that 59,100 tons of goods were exported via Astara railway terminal in the mentioned period.

"Cement, clinker, chemicals, tile, various equipment, household goods are the main products exported to Azerbaijan by rail," Valadi said.

The head of the Main Department noted that the volume of goods transited by Astara railway terminal for the first seven months amounted to 34,300 tons. This indicates a 91 percent increase over the same period last year (17,900 tons), Valadi added.