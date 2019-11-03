Japanese ICT company talks on establishing co-op with Uzbekistan

By Trend

Through cooperation with Uzbekistan, Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ) company will expand its business to Central Asia with Uzbekistan as a key hub in the region, representative of Internet Initiative Japan told Trend in an interview.

Earlier Trend reported that during the meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister for Development of Information Technologies and Communications Shukhrat Sadikov and CEO of IIJ Koichi Suzuki in Tokyo, the sides discussed the cooperation on the creation of data storage and processing centers in Uzbekistan.

"Uzbekistan will gain continued national growth and a better life for its people through modernization of the IT infrastructure. We will consider the solutions that can be brought to Uzbekistan as soon as the project requirements are finalized," the representative added.

He noted that IIJ is willing to cooperate actively with Uzbekistan, but still has no specific plans at this time.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. was founded in 1992 by Koichi Suzuki, IIJ, as Japan's first internet provider. The company currently offers network services, value-added outsourcing services, cloud computing, global network services and system integration services.

IIJ mainly operates in Japan as a total network solution provider with its head office in Tokyo and has offices in 11 cities around the world to serve global customer needs.

Number of Employees of the company is 3,537 (consolidated basis), 2,056 (non-consolidated basis).

Business objectives of the company is the provision of Internet connectivity and WAN service, network-related services, network systems construction, operation and maintenance, development and sales of tele communication equipment

Shareholders are Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, NTT Communications Corporation, ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation

Financial Institutions are Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation.