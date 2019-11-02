Georgia’s main challenge consists of creating open electricity market

By Trend











Georgia’s main challenge is the creation of an open, competitive and liquid electricity market, a representative of Energy Community Secretariat told Trend.

"The EU4Energy Governance Team is assisting Georgian authorities to ensure a full opening of the electricity market including drafting a legal framework with a comprehensive set of secondary legislation supporting market opening and operation," said the representative.

According to the Energy Community Secretariat, EU4Energy support in Georgia’s natural gas market reform focuses on the development of terms and conditions for the operation, management and functioning of natural gas distribution networks in Georgia.

"This work will contribute to the opening of the gas market, attracting investments and increasing the security of gas supply in Georgia", said the representative.

As the Energy Community Secretariat noted, on the regional level, the Energy Community Secretariat, through EU4Energy, provides a structured forum for Partner Countries to identify key regional energy infrastructure projects.

"The Secretariat supports the selection process of priority projects by applying a specific methodology and criteria to evaluate investments in electricity and gas infrastructure projects", said the representative.

The EU4Energy Program aims to improve the quality of energy data and statistics, shape regional policy-making discussions, strengthen legislative and regulatory frameworks and improve access to information in the partner countries. The Program forms a key component of the EU4Energy Initiative.