Uzbekistan, Japan mull co-op in industry, social sector

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Uzbekistan and Japan have discussed cooperation in the implementation of projects in the field of industry and the social sector aimed at improving the quality of life of the Uzbek population.

The issue was discussed during the meeting between Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Executive Senior Vice President Kazuhiko Koshikawa held on October 29.

The sides also exchanged views on projects in the field of electric power and agriculture, agreements on which are planned to be signed by the end of 2019.

Health care remains one of the key vectors of JICA's activity in Uzbekistan. The project on the construction of a center for neurology and stroke is being successfully implemented; in parallel, consideration is being given to financing the possibility of equipping specialized medical educational institutions with medical equipment and the creation of the production of drugs widely in demand in Uzbekistan.

Particular attention was paid to the development of cooperation in the educational field: the continuation of the volunteer program, attracting free assistance and training. In this context, the sides emphasized the importance of the activities of the Uzbek-Japanese Center and the Uzbek-Japanese Youth Innovation Center, functioning since 2001, and outlined a number of measures to optimize the organizational structure and technical equipment.

It is also planned to expand cooperation on the training of highly qualified specialists in public administration within the framework of the JDS and SDGs Global Leadership Program. Partnership in this direction will include not only training abroad but also the involvement of Japanese experts to exchange experiences in order to develop priority sectors of the Uzbek economy.

A separate discussion was held on the consideration of promising project proposals for the elimination of Aral Sea disaster consequences, as well as ecological restoration of the region in the framework of the Japanese Science and Technology Research Partnership for Sustainable Development (SATREPS) program, developed by the International Innovation Center of the Aral Sea Region under the President of Uzbekistan.

Following the meeting, the parties identified a number of issues for further study and study in the framework of the identified areas of cooperation.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is advancing its activities around the pillars of a field-oriented approach, human security, and enhanced effectiveness, efficiency, and speed.

In January-September 2018, trade turnover between Japan and Uzbekistan exceeded $300 million. There are more than 15 enterprises with participation of Japanese investments in Uzbekistan.

The main areas in which Japanese enterprises operate are the oil and gas, petrochemical and chemical industries, the production of energy equipment, engineering products, the provision of transport and logistics services, trade, tourism and others.







