Turkmenistan approves staff of economic intergovernmental commission with Tajikistan

By Trend





The composition of the intergovernmental Turkmen-Tajik commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation has been approved by the Turkmen side, Trend reports referring to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s resolution.

“The document was signed to develop cooperation between Turkmenistan and Tajikistan," the resolution said.

During the talks in Ashgabat, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon agreed to intensify trade and economic partnership in October.

The cooperation in the transport and communications sector, which has been stipulated by the favorable geographical position and transit capabilities of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, was discussed.

Tajikistan is completing construction of the first mountain tunnel as part of a project to build an additional “D” branch of the interstate gas pipeline from Turkmenistan to China. The Tajik section of the gas pipeline is expected to be built in 2024.

The “D” branch will become an integral part of the Central Asia-China gas pipeline, completing the existing “A”, “B”, “C” branches, which pass from Turkmenistan through Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

The Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Tajikistan (TAT) railway construction project was also mentioned among the joint profitable economic projects.

Moreover, Turkmenistan may supply electricity in transit through Afghanistan to Tajikistan in the autumn-winter period.