Turkmenistan holds business negotiations in Denmark

The Turkmen delegation held a meeting with the management of the Confederation of Danish Industry in Copenhagen, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The representatives of the Eksport Kredit Fonden Export Credit Agency, the Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU) and AVK International, FLSmidth, FURUNO DANMARK also took part in the negotiations.

The parties discussed the possibilities of establishing business contacts and the prospects for doing business by Danish companies in Turkmenistan.

The economic situation and the investment climate in Turkmenistan, the possibilities of financing the export of Danish products to Turkmenistan and financing of the projects with Danish capital were discussed.

The sides stressed the advisability of establishing direct contacts between the Confederation of Danish Industry and the Turkmen Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

The Turkmen-Danish political consultations were also held in Copenhagen. The Danish side was represented by Under Secretary for Foreign Policy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lisbet Zilmer-Johns.

The sides stressed special importance of strengthening the cooperation of Turkmenistan and the Kingdom of Denmark in the political, diplomatic, financial and banking spheres.

Turkmenistan is interested in Denmark’s innovative technologies. In particular, a gas chemical complex in Garabogaz city of Turkmenistan’s Balkan province has been provided with equipment from the Danish Haldor Topsoe.

The project was implemented by the Japanese Mitsubishi Corporation in a consortium with the Turkish company Gap Insaat.