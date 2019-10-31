Georgian PM to pay official visit to Turkey

By Trend





Within official visits to the neighboring countries, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia is to arrive in the Republic of Turkey on October 31, Trend reports referring to the Georgian Prime Minister’s press service.

As reported, high-level meetings are planned in Ankara within the visit.

The Georgian delegation also includes Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava and Prime Minister’s Advisor in Foreign Relations Irakli Chikovani.

The countries established diplomatic relations May 21, 1992. A free trade agreement is currently in force.

Both countries are full members of the Council of Europe, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, the Black Sea Naval Co-operation Task Group, the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation and the World Trade Organization. Turkey is already a member of NATO, while Georgia is a candidate.

For nine months of 2019, total imports to Georgia from Turkey amounted to $1.1 billion. In turn, Georgia exported goods worth $155 million to Turkey.