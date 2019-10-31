Online hazelnut auctions to be held in Georgia

By Trend





The Association of Hazelnut Producers of Georgia has come up with a new useful initiative for farmers, Trend reports via Georgian media outlets.

Starting from next week, on predefined days, on the Facebook page of the Hazelnut Producers Association of Georgia, on October 12-15, exporters and processors will join the online process of purchasing hazelnuts.

The association will coordinate the process without any commercial interest.

The association has always helped farmers in the sale of hazelnuts, negotiated with factories and buyers. However, now the project for will be organized according to the terms and conditions of the association itself.

The association will auction hazelnuts from the farmers on a daily basis, and the sales revenue will be fully transferred to the owners, without any commissions.

At the first stage, the management of the Hazelnut Producers Association concluded contracts with farmers.

Hazelnut culture for the population of Western Georgia is one of the main sources of income, noted Minister of Environment Protection and Agriculture of Georgia Levan Davitashvili.

Currently, the price of hazelnuts for one kilogram in Georgia ranges from 4.50 lari ($1,51) to 5 lari ($1,68).