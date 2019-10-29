New funding system to be introduced for Georgian General Healthcare Program

By Trend





All clinics involved in the state General Healthcare Program of Georgia will receive equal funding from the state budget and provide services to beneficiaries at a price set by the state government, said Georgian Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze, Trend reports citing Georgian media outlets.

The General Healthcare Program was launched in 2013 within the Georgian Dream program, ensuring health insurance to all those who had no private insurance.

Tikaradze said that the new funding system “successfully works in European countries,” putting all involved medical institutions in equal conditions, and helps to improve the quality of medical services.

"The system will allow the state to control the quality of medical services better and ensure healthy competition between medical institutions selected for the program,” the minister added.

She stated that up to 400 ambulatory facilities are being built and renovated and that there will be 831 ambulatory facilities in the country by 2024.

Tikaradze said that primary healthcare will be further strengthened and steps will be taken for prevention of diseases and higher level medical education.