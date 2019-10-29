Turkmenistan offers Malaysia to use transport corridor through Caspian Sea1

By Trend





The prospects for cooperation in the field of international transport and logistics systems are discussed in Ashgabat during the Turkmen-Malaysian talks at the highest level, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen government.

“Turkmenistan, together with other countries, is creating multi-directional transit-transport and infrastructure logistics corridors in the East-West and North-South directions,” said Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who arrived in Ashgabat with an official visit.

The Turkmen president noted that in the future, this system will incorporate transit corridors with access to the Caspian Sea, the Black Sea and the Baltic region, and will open the most convenient land route from the Asia-Pacific region to Central Asia and to the markets in Europe and the Middle East, the Turkmenistan State News Agency reported.

“We support the participation of Malaysian companies in these projects, including those with the use of Turkmenistan’s infrastructure capabilities as the most important part of the strategic transport links of Asia and Europe,” Berdimuhamedov said.

In this regard, the Turkmen president stressed the importance of the modernized Turkmenbashi International Seaport in the Caspian Sea, which was commissioned in May 2018.

This port is a powerful transport center of a continental level, the Turkmen president emphasized, having offered the Malaysian partners to study the prospects for using the potential of this seaport.

Along with the development of coastal infrastructure, Turkmenistan is actively developing and updating its trade marine fleet, Berdimuhamedov said, adding that a shipbuilding and ship repair plant was built in Turkmenbashi city, along with port facilities.

Shipbuilding may become another area of ??cooperation between Turkmenistan and Malaysia, given the country’s vast experience in this field, the Turkmen president noted.