Iran to host 19th int’l electricity exhibition

By Trend

The 19th Iran International Electricity Exhibition (IIEE) will be held in Tehran from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, Trend reports with reference to the Iranian Energy Ministry’s website.

As many as 444 domestic and foreign companies will attend the exhibition, according to the report.

Thirty-six companies from 13 countries including Germany, Italy, China, Russia, France, Japan, the UK, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Finland and Lebanon will attend IIEE.

The exhibition will feature electrical equipment and the latest updates on electricity transportation.