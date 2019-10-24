24.10.2019
18:56
24 October 2019 [15:38]
Kazakh economy shows upward development trend
24 October 2019 [15:11]
Armenian MPs fail at IPU summit in Serbia
24 October 2019 [12:00]
TRACECA Sec-Gen says Georgia important country
24 October 2019 [11:27]
Lithuania praises trade cooperation with Kazakhstan
23 October 2019 [17:24]
Bulgarian Minister: development of Black Sea-Caspian transport corridor important
23 October 2019 [17:10]
China to increase imports of goods including agricultural products
23 October 2019 [12:49]
Uzbekistan proposes to use Georgian seaports to restore Silk Road
23 October 2019 [12:38]
Total Eren’s PV plant is first large-scale renewable energy project in Uzbekistan
23 October 2019 [12:26]
OECD: Georgia achieves remarkable progress in boosting competitiveness of its economy
