Bulgarian Minister: development of Black Sea-Caspian transport corridor important

By Trend





The expansion of the trans-European transport network is one of the important components of the Eastern Partnership format, said Rossen Jeliazkov, Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications of Bulgaria, Trend reports via Georgian media outlets.

“The Black Sea economic cooperation is important," he said speaking at the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum 2019, which is being held in the Georgian capital on October 22-23.

"This cooperation involves not only the countries around the Black Sea, but also such countries as Germany, the US and others. It is necessary to help them see the potential that exists in the region. Transport and communication is a way to solve many problems that countries may face today," said Jeliazkov.

He particularly emphasized the importance of developing the Black Sea-Caspian transport corridor.

The Tbilisi Silk Road Forum 2019 is underway in the capital of Georgia. More than 2,000 delegates from 60 countries, including over 30 official delegations, take part in the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum this year.