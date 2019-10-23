Uzbekistan proposes to use Georgian seaports to restore Silk Road

By Trend





Uzbekistan has proposed to use the Georgian seaports to restore the Silk Road, Trend reports via Georgian media outlets.

“From a transport point of view, Georgia is a very important country with huge potential. For us, the port of Poti is very important. It is the nearest port on the Black Sea for Uzbekistan,” said Elyor Ganiyev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan at the Silk Road Forum in Georgia.

According to him, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and other countries are interested in the effective functioning of the transport corridor.

“The Batumi port, as well as the Anaklia port, have great potential. We must use this potential and restore the ancient Silk Road," he said.

Earlier, the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava met with Elyor Ganiyev and discussed key issues of trade and economic relations between the two countries.The meeting was attended by Deputy Economy Ministers Akaki Sagirashvili and Nikolaz Alavidze, as well as members of the Uzbek delegation.

As Turnava noted, Uzbekistan is a very interesting and important player in the context of the Silk Road. During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for Georgian-Uzbek cooperation in the field of tourism and free trade between Georgia and the European Union.