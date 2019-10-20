TODAY.AZ / World news

Indonesian president pledges to improve human resources, job creation

20 October 2019 [15:03] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Sunday he would make improving human resources his top priority in a second term in office to help lay the foundation for making the economy among the world’s top five by 2045, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Widodo made the remarks after he was sworn in for a second term at parliament under tight security.

The president said he would push two bills that would replace existing laws that have hampered job creation, as well as warning he could sack underperforming civil servants.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/187467.html

Print version

Views: 181

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also