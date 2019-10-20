Japanese firms eager to expand Chinese market

By Trend





A total of over 370 Japanese companies will participate in the upcoming second China International Import Expo (CIIE), which will be held from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai, reports Trend referring to Xinhuanet.com.

The expo will have seven exhibition areas on sci-tech life, automobiles, equipment, medical equipment and health care products, quality life, trade in services, and food and agricultural products.

"Japanese firms will showcase their products and services in all the areas above which contribute to China's high-quality development and people's better life," said Michiaki Oguri, president of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Shanghai.

More than 110 Japanese exhibitors will share a 1,100-square meter exhibition area to promote Japanese food and agricultural products.

The number of Japanese firms specialized in medical equipment and health care products will be over 90 at the second CIIE, a large increase from last year's event. Among them, Tsukuba Technology Co., Ltd. will display its state-of-the-art X-ray technology and equipment.

"With fruitful achievements at the first CIIE, Japanese firms are enthusiastic to participate in this year's CIIE," said Oguri.

According to Oguri, exports from Japan to China achieved a great increase last year, especially in the sectors of autos, cosmetics, medical products and alcoholic beverages.

"It can be expected that the Japanese enterprises will eye expanding markets in China as the Chinese people's consumption levels improve, and with the upgrading of Chinese industry, the proportion of intermediate products exported from China to Japan will also rise," he said.