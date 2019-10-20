Turkey may buy more Russian air defence systems following S-400 delivery

By Trend





There is a high chance that Russia may get a new contract to deliver air defence systems to Turkey, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"I think there is a high probability. They have an option, they have a right to implement it," Borisov told reporters, answering the question about the possible new contracts on deliveries of air defence systems to Turkey.

Moscow and Ankara signed a loan agreement for the delivery of S-400 systems in December 2017. The deliveries kicked off in mid-summer.

Earlier this week, a group of US senators submitted legislation known as the 'Turkey Sanctions Bill' proposing 'wide-ranging mandatory sanctions' against Turkey over its S-400 deal with Russia.

Turkey's purchase of Russia's S-400 prompted the US to suspend Ankara's participation in the F-35 joint strike fighter program. Washington is concerned about the Russian system sharing airspace with F-35 jets. However, Turkey says these concerns are unfounded and insists that its intention to possess the S-400 will not change and nor will its decision to take part in the F-35 program.