TODAY.AZ / World news

France's Macron calls on UK's Johnson to clarify Brexit

20 October 2019 [11:17] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


French President Emmanuel Macron pressed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday to clarify his country’s position over Brexit after Johnson lost a vote in parliament, obliging him to seek a delayed departure from the European Union, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“The president held a conversation with the British prime minister and shared his view for the need for a swift clarification,” an official at the French presidency told Reuters.

“He signaled a delay would be in no one’s interest,” the official added.


URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/187454.html

Print version

Views: 240

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also